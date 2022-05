IMAGE: Commentators Matthew Hayden, Graeme Smith, Irfan Pathan, Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar with IPL 2022 Presenter Neroli Meadows at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photographs: BCCI

The Star Sports commentators made a pretty picture in their traditional Indian attire for the IPL 2022 final.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri, looked dapper, in a black kurta and a white stole, at the toss, two days after he turned 60.