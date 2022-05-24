IPL PIX: Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals

Images from the IPL 2022 1st Qualifier between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler top-scored with 89 runs off 56 balls as Rajasthan Royals put up a formidable total against Rajasthan Royals during the Qualifier 1 match of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Jos Buttler enjoyed copious amount of luck and displayed a fair bit of pluck during an innings of 89 that took Rajasthan Royals to a challenging 188 for 6 against Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier of the IPL at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The Orange Cap-holder Buttler, who had failed to get his act together in the second-half of the season, got off to a slow start but made full use of couple of dropped catches during his 56-ball knock studded with 12 fours and two sixes.

Buttler, who now has 718 runs in 15 games, scored 39 off his first 38 balls and then smacked another 50 off his next 18 deliveries faced.

IMAGE: Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans runs in to bowl against Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals during the Qualifier 1 match of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 . Photograph: BCCI

Buttler was also fortunate to get two reprieves first on 43 when Hardik Pandya slipped to miss a sitter, and then Rashid Khan grassed him on 69.

He then took on Alzarri Joseph smashing three boundaries in an over to accelerate his scoring before getting run-out in the final over.

First up, it was skipper Sanju Samson swagger that was on full display as the Royals skipper, seemingly hurt by the latest selections snub, responded in style with a 26-ball 47 (5x4, 3x6).

At a time when Buttler struggled to get going, the wicketkeeper-batter dealt in boundaries in his entertaining powerplay display.

IMAGE: R. Sai Kishore of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals during the Qualifier 1 match of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Samson shared 68-run stand with Buttler, of which 47 came off the former's blade that summed up the domination from the Royals skipper after they were put in.

He looked ominous from the first ball itself, when he lofted Dayal over long-on for an effortless six.

Titans pace duo of Mohammed Shami and Alzarri Joseph struggled with their line and lengths as Sanju made full use of that to take the score to 55/1 in six overs.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler is run-out on the final ball of the Rajasthan Royals innings against Gujarat Titans during the Qualifier 1 match of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Just when they were looking to go out of control, none other than the wily Afghan spinner put on the brakes, coming into bowl after the power-play.

With the ball gripping on the dry surface, Rashid cleverly used his variations against his 'bunny' Buttler as the Englishman struggled to rotate the strike.

He conceded just two runs from the second over that seemingly put pressure on Sanju to take on Sai Kishore in the next over as he perished to a flighted delivery