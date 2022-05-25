News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sticking to his game plan brings Miller success

Sticking to his game plan brings Miller success

Source: ANI
May 25, 2022 09:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'It was a new team so there are a few butterflies here and there. From the first win, everything sort of, aligned. You have to control what you can, can't think too much ahead.'

David Miller struck five sixes, including three in the final over when 17 runs were needed in a thrilling chase of 189 as Gujarat Titans became the 3rd team to reach the final in their debut season.

IMAGE: David Miller struck five sixes, including three in the final over when 17 runs were needed in a thrilling chase of 189 as Gujarat Titans became the 3rd team to reach the final in their debut season. Photograph: BCCI

After helping Gujarat Titans seal a spot in the final of the ongoing Indian Premier League on Tuesday, big-hitting David Miller said continued backing from the team has played a big role in improving his game in this season.

 

Miller was the chief creator of GT's brilliant seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, playing a ballistic knock of 68 from 38 balls and captain Hardik Pandya's 40 off 27 balls guided the debutants to a seven-wicket win over inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens.

When asked what’s changed for him this IPL., Miller said: "I think opportunity, firstly. I've been given a role, I felt extremely backed from the outset.”

“My personal game -- I'm enjoying my role, I've been playing for many years now. Understanding my game a lot better. In high-pressure situations, you tend to go away from your game plan but I feel like I'm trying to keep everything together close to the game plan,” Miller added in a post-match presentation.

"There has been a lot of going wide to me on the off-side, so I decided actually for the first time to step across. Backed me and went with it. The rest I tried to hit as hard as possible. That's the joys of IPL -- you play for different teams, and get to meet different players," he added.

Miller struck five sixes, including three in the final over when 17 runs were needed in a thrilling chase of 189 as Gujarat Titans became the 3rd team to reach the final in their debut season.

"It was a new team so there are a few butterflies here and there. From the first win, everything sort of, aligned. You have to control what you can, can't think too much ahead. Concentrate on your breathing, and if it's in your area, you have to capitalise. We've got a few days off. There's a bus trip back, we'll have a few drinks and celebrate," said Miller.

Gujarat Titans will now wait to see who among Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals meet them in the title clash in Ahmedabad on May 29.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Pandya lauds 'fantastic' team on maiden IPL final
Pandya lauds 'fantastic' team on maiden IPL final
Wicket became better to bat in 2nd half: Sanju Samson
Wicket became better to bat in 2nd half: Sanju Samson
Umran Malik gets a surprise visitor on his return home
Umran Malik gets a surprise visitor on his return home
India logs 2,124 Covid cases in a day, 17 deaths
India logs 2,124 Covid cases in a day, 17 deaths
Ransomware attack on SpiceJet causes flight delays
Ransomware attack on SpiceJet causes flight delays
Is It Time To Become A Hindu Rashtra?
Is It Time To Become A Hindu Rashtra?
SIZZLING Raima Sen!
SIZZLING Raima Sen!

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

IPL PIX: Miller, Pandya take Gujarat Titans to final

IPL PIX: Miller, Pandya take Gujarat Titans to final

Qualifer 1:Turning Point: Miller's 6-6-6

Qualifer 1:Turning Point: Miller's 6-6-6

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances