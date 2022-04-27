News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Broke a few remotes while watching the previous game'

'Broke a few remotes while watching the previous game'

Source: PTI
April 27, 2022 16:10 IST
DC's Rovman Powell speaks to coach Ricky Ponting during a training session

IMAGE: DC's Rovman Powell speaks to coach Ricky Ponting during a training session. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/Twitter

All Delhi Capitals need is a little bit of momentum to get their IPL campaign back on track as they are "too good a team for the results not to change", feels head coach Ricky Ponting.

With three wins and four losses in the first seven matches of the season, Delhi Capitals are currently seventh in the points table.

 

Reflecting on the first half of the season, Ponting said, "I've said it a few times this year where there's 36 or 37 overs of really good stuff, and we just let it slip for two or three overs.

"And, that's the difference in these games. We sort of gear ourselves to not overtrain in the first part of the season, try and build up along the way. But our performances have been win one, lose one, win one. So, we need to start getting that little bit of momentum."

Ponting warned his players against trying "too hard" in the second half of IPL.

"I know we're so close to turning it all around. We've all got to trust, we've got to believe, we've got to stay upbeat and positive. And if we are, things will definitely change for us.

"The harder we try from here, the harder it's going to get. We're just going to stay nice and relaxed and keep repeating things we've been doing. And then results will definitely come our way. We are too good a team for the results not to change," he said ahead of Thursday's game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

DC coach Ricky Ponting reckons his team has had it tougher than others in the IPL so far this season 

IMAGE: DC coach Ricky Ponting reckons his team has had it tougher than others in the IPL so far this season. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/Twitter

The Australian re-joined the squad at training after completing his precautionary five-day room isolation after a family member had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I feel pretty relieved to be back outside again, actually after another five days locked in, and obviously missing the game,” he said.

“Things didn't go well in the game, we had a drama at the end. But, it's nice to be back outside again.”

Sharing his experience of watching the team's previous match from quarantine, Ponting said, "It was frustrating. I think I broke three or four remote controls and a few bottles of water might have got thrown into the walls and things like that (laughs).

"When you're on the side-lines, being a coach and you can't control what's happening out in the middle, that's hard enough, but when you're not actually at the ground, it can get a little more frustrating.

"There's no doubt we've had it tougher than the other teams so far,” he said, on the COVID cases in the Delhi Capitals bio-bubble last week.

"Hopefully, we throw that COVID stuff now and are on the other side. And it's probably a really good definitive cut-off point - the halfway time of the season. We can reassess and readjust and get on with, hopefully, dominating the second half of this tournament."

 

