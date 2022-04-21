News
Pathirana joins CSK as replacement for Adam Milne

Pathirana joins CSK as replacement for Adam Milne

Source: PTI
April 21, 2022 15:38 IST
Adam Milne

Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter

Chennai Super Kings on Thursday named young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana as replacement for injured Adam Milne in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

New Zealand's Milne suffered a hamstring injury in CSK's first match against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26, which was also the season opener, weeks after which he has been ruled out of the tournament.

 

Pathirana, a young 19-year old medium pacer, was a part of Sri Lanka's U19 World Cup squads in 2020 and 2022.

"He will join CSK at the price of INR 20 lakh," the IPL said in a statement. 

'Ponting's last-minute pep talk worked wonders'
'Why can't you get a 100, Daddy?'
Kuldeep's Unique Gesture for Axar
Razing halted as soon as we got SC orders: MCD mayor
Govt may take fresh look at BPCL privatisation
Stars Cheer Shahid-Mrunal's Jersey
Maruti launches new version of XL6 at Rs 14.55 lakh
IPL 2022

