MI-SRH: Turning Point: David's Run Out

IMAGE: Tim David walks back dejected after his dismissal. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians suffered a three run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad to continue their horror showing in IPL 2022.

Batting has been MI's bane this season and it continued against Sunrisers as the middle order failed to carry on after a good start provided by the openers.

Rohit Sharma (48) and Ishan Kishan (43) put on 95 runs for the opening wicket -- Mumbai's best start in IPL 2022.

But Rohit's dismissal turned things around for the five-time champions. Kishan fell in the next over to SRH's pace sensation Umran Malik who dented MI further with the wickets of Tilak Varma and Daniel Sams in the 15th over.

The match looked out of MI's reach with 45 needed from the last three overs. Tim David's stunning assault on Thangarasu Natarajan in the 18th over then brought MI right back into the contest.

Natarajan struggled with his length, bowling full tosses as David launched the pacer for four sixes, including three in a row.

26 runs came from the first five balls of Natarajan's over as the equation came down to 19 from 13 balls.

But the match turned on its head in the final ball of the over.

David hit the last ball straight back; Natarajan failed to stop the ball cleanly. The MI right-hander then looked to sneak a quick single to retain strike for the next over, but Natarajan recovered quickly to break the stumps at the non-striker's end.

David walked back disappointed after a quickfire 46 from 18 balls to all but end MI's hopes. Called to bowl the 19th over, the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar brought all his experience into play as he bowled a maiden over with a string of well-directed yorkers to Jasprit Bumrah.

MI suffered their 10th loss from 13 matches in IPL 2022.