Look, Who's On A Comeback Trail

By Rediff Sports
April 13, 2022 10:37 IST
Roger Federer at a rehab session

IMAGE: Roger Federer at a rehab session. Photographs: Roger Federer/Instagram
 

Roger Federer has posted an update and it looks like he is going to be back soon!

The tennis legend dropped pictures from his rehab on Instagram and seems like it's all going to plan for him.

'Rehab is rockinggggggg' the tennis ace captioned the pictures from his physio sessions in the gym.

Roger Federer at rehab

The 20-time Grand Slam champion underwent surgery on his right knee after Hubert Hurkacz ousted him in last year's Wimbledon quarter-finals. The knee has been a persistent problem for Federer who had two previous surgeries in February 2020 and May 2020.

Seeing reactions to the photos, neither peers nor fans can wait for his return and with Wimbledon starting in eight weeks's time we may just see him make magic on grass again.

Speedy recovery, Roger!

