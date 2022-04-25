Lucknow captain Rahul fined for slow over rate

IMAGE: It was KL Rahul's second over rate offence of the season. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul has been fined Rs 24 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate in their IPL 2022 match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

It was Rahul's second over rate offence of the season. He was fined Rs 12 lakh for the first offence.



"KL Rahul was fined Rs 24 lakhs and the rest of the members in the playing eleven were fined Rs 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their match fee, whichever is lower," IPL said in a statement.



"This was the team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences."



Riding on captain Rahul's fine century, Lucknow Super Giants registered a comfortable 36-run win against Mumbai Indians.