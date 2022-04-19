McCoy Does Allu Arjun Proud

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Obed McCoy celebrates dismissing Sheldon Jackson for his maiden IPL wicket. Photograph: ANI

The Pushpa craze has spread to the West Indies!

When Rajasthan Royals's Windies import Obed McCoy claimed his maiden IPL wicket -- KKR's Sheldon Jackson caught by Prasidh Krishna at legslip in the 20th over -- the 25 year old performed the signature step from Allu Arjun's recent blockbuster to celebrate.

Sheldon's wicket gave Obed Christopher confidence as he went on to dismiss Umesh Yadav in the same over -- Rajasthan successfully defending 11 runs to cap a thrilling win and go second in the points table.