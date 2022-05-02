Dhoni's Hint On CSK Future

IMAGE: As Mahendra Singh Dhoni returned to the helm of affairs, Chennai Super Kings notched up their third win of the season at the MCA stadium in Pune, May 1, 2022. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

A day after it was announced that Mahendra Singh Dhoni was returning as skipper after Ravindra Jadeja stepped down from the role, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter dropped a massive hint on his future with the Chennai Super Kings.

The spotlight was on Dhoni who got a rousing welcome at the MCA stadium in Pune.

As the 40 year old walked out for the toss for the first time since his return as CSK captain on Sunday against the SunRisers Hyderabad, Danny Morrison asked, 'I gotta ask as I did two years ago, are we going to see you back in yellow next year as well?'

'Well I said last time also, you will definitely see me in the yellow jersey. Whether it is this yellow jersey or some other, you will have to wait and watch,' Dhoni said in reply, with a grin.

As Dhoni returned to the helm of affairs, CSK defeated SRH by 13 runs. Chennai notched up their third win of the season to reach six points in nine games.