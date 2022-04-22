News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Shaw's positive approach has helped Warner

How Shaw's positive approach has helped Warner

April 22, 2022 16:58 IST
IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' opening duo Prithvi Shaw and David Warner. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals' David Warner says his opening partner Prithvi Shaw has taken the pressure off him with his equally aggressive approach in IPL 2022.

 

The duo of Warner and Shaw has formed a destructive combination at the top of the order, giving the team some flying starts including adding 81 runs in the six overs of Powerplay against Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

Speaking about his new opening partner, Warner said on Star Sports, "I am absolutely loving it (opening innings with Shaw). Look how fast his hands are and his eyes are incredible.

"He's taken my quick twos out of the equation because he keeps dealing with boundaries. It's good that I don't have to run too much. Well, he sets the tone for us from ball one.

"In this format, it is very rare to see two guys go off, so that's something we keep at the back of our minds i.e. to keep playing positive and to the best of our abilities."

Delhi Capitals dictated the proceedings against Punjab Kings as they registered a one-sided nine wicket victory.

 

 

 

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

