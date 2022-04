IMAGE: Aaron Finch with his daughter Esther. Photograph: KKR Instagram

Kolkata Knight Riders Opener Aaron Finch enjoyed time with his daughter Esther during his team's training session on Thursday.

Australia's limited overs captain Finch has been joined by wife Amy and baby Esther for IPL 2022.

Finch stroked a quickfire 58 from 28 balls as KKR went down by a narrow seven run margin in a high-scoring thriller against the Rajasthan Royals on Monday.