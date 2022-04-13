News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Here's why RCB players were wearing 'Black' arm bands

Here's why RCB players were wearing 'Black' arm bands

April 13, 2022 01:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RCB

Photograph: Kind Courtesy RCB/Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis conceded that they missed the services of Harshal Patel in their 23-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

Harshal missed the Southern derby as he had exited the RCB bio-bubble last Saturday after his sister passed away.

 

RCB stars were wearing black armbands to honour Harshal's late sister.

However, in his absence, RCB conceded as many as 216 runs in 20 overs. Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube tore into the RCB bowling attack. The two batters took CSK from 60/2 in the 10th over to 216, adding 156 runs in the last 10 overs.

RCB spinners Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga and Shahbaz Ahmed gave away 83 runs in 8 overs as Faf du Plessis struggled to find the right combination in the absence of Harshal Patel.

"You see the value he (Harshal) offers not just to this team but any team. He has got the ability to really stop the game. We missed that tonight. Even towards the end we lacked the variety. Big miss for us, hopefully, we will have him back soon again," Faf du Plessis said.

Faf du Plessis lauded the brave effort from their batters, saying it was a solid performance to not get blown away after conceding 216.

"Impressed by the way the guys coming in on a debut at 5 or 6 and playing like that just shows depth in our bowling. Even though we lost we were only 20 runs short on a total we should have been blown out of order and that is impressive," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Revealed! Why SRH Let Rashid Go
Revealed! Why SRH Let Rashid Go
Hardik fastest Indian to smash 100 sixes in IPL
Hardik fastest Indian to smash 100 sixes in IPL
The biggest assets for their IPL teams are....
The biggest assets for their IPL teams are....
I am still learning as captain, says Jadeja
I am still learning as captain, says Jadeja
16 hurt in NYC shooting, hunt on for man in gas mask
16 hurt in NYC shooting, hunt on for man in gas mask
IPL PIX: CSK get back to winning ways
IPL PIX: CSK get back to winning ways
'Officials intimidated Indian scribes critical of govt'
'Officials intimidated Indian scribes critical of govt'

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

IPL PIX: CSK get back to winning ways

IPL PIX: CSK get back to winning ways

What's Going Wrong For MI, CSK?

What's Going Wrong For MI, CSK?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances