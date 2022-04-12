Hardik fastest Indian to smash 100 sixes in IPL

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya reached the milestone of 100 sixes in the IPL in a total of 1046 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans' captain Hardik Pandya became the fastest Indian to smash 100 sixes in the Indian Premier League.

Hardik achieved this feat during Gujarat's IPL 2022 match against against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday.



The Gujarat all-rounder reached the milestone in a total of 1046 balls. He also became the third-fastest player in the world to smash 100 sixes, after West Indies' Chris Gayle and Andre Russell.



A clinical showing from their bowlers and a solid half-century from captain Kane Williamson helped Sunrisers Hyderabad outclass Gujarat Titans by eight wickets.