News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hardik fastest Indian to smash 100 sixes in IPL

Hardik fastest Indian to smash 100 sixes in IPL

Source: ANI
April 12, 2022 11:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya reached the milestone of 100 sixes in the IPL in a total of 1046 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans' captain Hardik Pandya became the fastest Indian to smash 100 sixes in the Indian Premier League.

 

Hardik achieved this feat during Gujarat's IPL 2022 match against against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

The Gujarat all-rounder reached the milestone in a total of 1046 balls. He also became the third-fastest player in the world to smash 100 sixes, after West Indies' Chris Gayle and Andre Russell.

A clinical showing from their bowlers and a solid half-century from captain Kane Williamson helped Sunrisers Hyderabad outclass Gujarat Titans by eight wickets.

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
What's Going Wrong For MI, CSK?
What's Going Wrong For MI, CSK?
Turning Point: Kane's Partnerships
Turning Point: Kane's Partnerships
SEE: Shami's AMAZING Story!
SEE: Shami's AMAZING Story!
Egypt deports key official of Nirav Modi's firm
Egypt deports key official of Nirav Modi's firm
Injured Sundar likely to miss SRH's next two matches
Injured Sundar likely to miss SRH's next two matches
Ukraine war worrisome, hope for peace: Modi to Biden
Ukraine war worrisome, hope for peace: Modi to Biden
Rahul Bajaj, World's Favourite Indian
Rahul Bajaj, World's Favourite Indian

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Revealed! Why SRH Let Rashid Go

Revealed! Why SRH Let Rashid Go

Hardik on how Gujarat lost their way against Sunrisers

Hardik on how Gujarat lost their way against Sunrisers

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances