News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » West Indies pacer Joseph gets surprise call-up for T20 World Cup

West Indies pacer Joseph gets surprise call-up for T20 World Cup

May 03, 2024 22:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shamar Joseph, 24, has only played three T20 matches in franchise-based leagues and has not taken a wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Fast bowler Shamar Joseph was the surprise inclusion as joint hosts West Indies named their 15-man squad for this year's Twenty20 World Cup.

 

The 24-year-old Joseph, who made his Test debut in January and took seven wickets in an innings to help West Indies win their first test in Australia for 27 years, has only played three T20 matches in franchise-based leagues and has not taken a wicket.

Batter Shimron Hetmyer, who was dropped from the West Indies squad for the previous T20 World Cup after missing his flight to Australia, was also called up by the twice champions.

"The last time I wore maroon colours was lifting up this trophy as a player. So it's obviously inspirational," coach Darren Sammy, who captained West Indies to two T20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016, told reporters on Friday.

"The captain, Rovman Powell, I see a lot of myself as a leader in him as well... I think we've come up with the best combination to help us win the World Cup."

West Indies, hosting the tournament along with the United States, begin their group campaign against Papua New Guinea on June 2 in Guyana.

West Indies squad for T20 World Cup: Rovman Powell (captain), Alzarri Joseph (vice captain), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Game never done till it's done': Samson rues loss
'Game never done till it's done': Samson rues loss
Agarkar on why Rahul was dropped for T20 World Cup
Agarkar on why Rahul was dropped for T20 World Cup
Rohit breaks silence on losing IPL captaincy
Rohit breaks silence on losing IPL captaincy
IPL PIX: Bumrah on fire as MI limit KKR to 169
IPL PIX: Bumrah on fire as MI limit KKR to 169
Vemula not a Dalit, he ended life because....: Police
Vemula not a Dalit, he ended life because....: Police
SC may consider Kejriwal's bail plea on Tuesday
SC may consider Kejriwal's bail plea on Tuesday
'Batting outside the Powerplay is the hardest thing'
'Batting outside the Powerplay is the hardest thing'

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

MVP Race: Tough Task To Beat Sunil Narine

MVP Race: Tough Task To Beat Sunil Narine

Shahrukh gushes over KKR's 'Superman' & 'Fashionista'

Shahrukh gushes over KKR's 'Superman' & 'Fashionista'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances