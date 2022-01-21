News
IPL 2022: Hardik, Gill join Ahmedabad; Rahul opts for Lucknow

IPL 2022: Hardik, Gill join Ahmedabad; Rahul opts for Lucknow

January 21, 2022 23:53 IST
IMAGE: The Ahmedabad IPL team picked Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore), Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore) and Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore) as their three draft picks for IPL 2022. Photograph: Star Sports/Twitter

Ahmedabad and Lucknow, the Indian Premier League’s two new teams, officially named their draft picks ahead of the upcoming mega auction for the 2022 season.

 

While Ahmedabad chose Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore), Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore) and Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore), Lucknow opted for K L Rahul (Rs 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 crore) and Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crore).

Pandya will lead Ahmedabad.

Vikram Solanki was appointed Ahmedabad's Director of Cricket.

Gary Kirsten will serve as Ahmedabad’s batting coach and mentor while Ashish Nehra is the head coach.

IMAGE: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi were picked up Lucknow IPL team. Photograph: Star Sports/Twitter

Rahul will lead the Lucknow side, which will be coached by Andy Flower.

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir was named mentor of the franchise.

The Ahmedabad and Lucknow franchises were asked to submit the list of their draft picks by January 22.

Earlier, Pandya was not retained by Mumbai Indians and Rahul decided to part ways with Punjab Kings as he wanted to go to auction.

In the 2021 season, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill played for SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively, while Ravi Bishnoi and Marcus Stoinis represented Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

