News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bavuma hails De Kock, spinners after slaying India

Bavuma hails De Kock, spinners after slaying India

January 21, 2022 23:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

South Africa's players celebrate the wicket of India's Virat Kohli during the second ODI, in Paarl, on Friday.

IMAGE: South Africa's players celebrate the wicket of India's Virat Kohli during the second ODI, in Paarl, on Friday. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

Skipper Temba Bavuma lavished praise on wicketkeeper-batter Quinton De Kock and his spinners after South Africa beat India by seven wickets in the second One-Day International, in Paarl, on Friday.

 

Openers De Kock (78) and Janneman Malan (91) excelled with the bat as South Africa easily overhauled India’s total of 287 for 6 and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram remained unbeaten on 37 each.

"Very happy. We wanted to win the series and weren't really expecting it to do after the two games. Lot of positives to take from our performances,” said Bavuma, at the post-match presentation.

Hailing De Kock’s show at the top, he said, “Great to have him in the side. He reminded us again why he is such a valuable player for us.

"As a team we have a lot of self-belief and confidence in our ability. We are not a team that prides itself on having superstars or relying on individual performances. We really try and put in a team effort.

“Coming into this series from the Tests, no-one had much faith in us and that gave us a lot of motivation."

He was all praise for the spinners too.

"The performances in the last month have been really good. Spinners have done a splendid job. It's a great thing. We pride ourselves on fast bowlers, but to see the spin bowlers winning the game for us that really makes us a side to reckon against,” he said.

Looking ahead to the third and final ODI in the series in Cape Town on Sunday, Bavuma said: “I enjoy captaincy; I enjoyed it since domestic cricket. I see it to something to forget about myself and try and see how I can inspire the other guys in the team.

“3-0 sounds a lot better than 2-1."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Captain Rahul on what went wrong for India in 2nd ODI
Captain Rahul on what went wrong for India in 2nd ODI
2022 T20 WC: India to play Pakistan on October 23
2022 T20 WC: India to play Pakistan on October 23
U19 WC: Virus-hit India hope for player availability
U19 WC: Virus-hit India hope for player availability
Captain Rahul on what went wrong for India in 2nd ODI
Captain Rahul on what went wrong for India in 2nd ODI
PICS: South Africa drub India in 2nd ODI, seal series
PICS: South Africa drub India in 2nd ODI, seal series
Reliance Q3 net jumps 41.5%
Reliance Q3 net jumps 41.5%
Forex reserves up by $2.23 bn to $634.96 bn
Forex reserves up by $2.23 bn to $634.96 bn

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

PICS: South Africa drub India in 2nd ODI, seal series

PICS: South Africa drub India in 2nd ODI, seal series

'Together and forever': Axar Patel gets engaged!

'Together and forever': Axar Patel gets engaged!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances