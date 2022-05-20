News
GT vs RCB: Top Performer: All-Round Maxi

GT vs RCB: Top Performer: All-Round Maxi

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
May 20, 2022 12:14 IST
IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell clobbered 5 fours and 2 sixes as he took the Royal Challengers Bangalore to victory against the Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede stadium on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Photograph: BCCI
 

Quite a few performances could have found mention as our Top Performer after the Royal Challengers beat Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets in Mumbai on Thursday.

Wriddhiman Saha got the Titans off to a good start with his crisp cover drives and big sixes. The other GT contenders would be Captain Hardik Pandya who scored 62 and David Miller whose 34 put his team in a good position to get to 168 for 5.

Virat Kohli's clinical 73 brought back memories of him batting in his prime, but beating him to Top Performer is his RCB team-mate Glenn Maxwell.

Maxwell bowled fantastically, giving just 2 runs in his opening over.

Just when Matthew Wade and Saha looked like they were cemeting themselves into the innings, Maxwell struck, taking out Wade LBW for 16 to bowl a wicket maiden.

Maxwell bowled a tight 3rd over too, giving away just 8 runs. He was clobbered for 18 runs in his final over, but his figures read a decent 4-1-28-1.

Maxi also took a wonderful catch to see the back of Shubman Gill. Fielding at slip, he went full length to his right to pluck a catch out of thin air.

With the bat, Maxi wasted no time in taking on the bowlers. With RCB needing 54 runs off 33 balls, he smashed 40 runs off just 18 balls including 7 boundaries to take his team to victory and live another day in this season of the IPL.

NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
