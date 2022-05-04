News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'We wanted to get out of our comfort zone'

'We wanted to get out of our comfort zone'

Last updated on: May 04, 2022 10:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pandya shrugs off Gujarat's loss as batting experiment.

Sai Sudharsan's unbeaten 65 off 50 balls was the saving grace for Gujarat Titans.

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan's unbeaten 65 off 50 balls was the saving grace for Gujarat Titans. Photograph: BCCI

For Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya, Tuesday's defeat by Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League will go down as a batting experiment gone wrong.

After Pandya chose to bat, Punjab restricted table-toppers Gujarat to 143-8 and then chased down the target with four overs to spare for an eight-wicket victory.

 

With bowlers struggling to grip the ball in the second innings of evening matches because of the dew, Pandya's decision was baffling but the all-rounder had no regrets.

"I absolutely back our decision to bat first because we need to put ourselves in difficult situations as well where we come out of our comfort zone," Hardik said after only their second loss in 10 matches.

"We have been doing pretty well in chasing, but we have always wanted to make sure we put our batters under the pressure when the big game comes.

"If we have to bat first, we should know exactly how we have to go. It was an exercise that we wanted to try," he said.

Apart from Sai Sudarshan's 65 not out, Gujarat's batting did not rise to the challenge.

"We didn't get the kind of rhythm or the start we wanted but it's okay, this loss was a learning curve," Pandya said.

"We need to be coming out of our comfort zone and try to bat first and put ourselves under that pressure."

Gujarat play Mumbai Indians on Friday and Pandya ruled out any knee-jerk reaction to their comprehensive defeat.

"We should regroup and we don't need to worry about it," he added.

"Winning and losing is part of the sport and more often than not we have ended up on the winning side."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why GT skip Hardik opted to bat first vs PBKS
Why GT skip Hardik opted to bat first vs PBKS
Why did Rashid check Livingstone's bat?
Why did Rashid check Livingstone's bat?
IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad
IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad
COMING UP IN MAY: Superheroes!
COMING UP IN MAY: Superheroes!
MNS workers play Hanuman Chalisa near Mumbai mosque
MNS workers play Hanuman Chalisa near Mumbai mosque
Tight security in Maha as Raj's 'deadline' ends
Tight security in Maha as Raj's 'deadline' ends
Athiya Looks Badass In This Blazer
Athiya Looks Badass In This Blazer

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

PIX: Dhawan powers Punjab to comfortable win over GT

PIX: Dhawan powers Punjab to comfortable win over GT

Preity Cheers PBKS Win

Preity Cheers PBKS Win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances