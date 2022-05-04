News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why did Rashid check Livingstone's bat?

Why did Rashid check Livingstone's bat?

By Rediff Cricket
May 04, 2022 07:37 IST
Liam Livingstone

IMAGE: Rashid Khan checks Liam Livingstone's bat after he hit that monstrous six off Mohammed Shami. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

The Indian Premier League has witnessed sheer power-hitting over the years.

Liam Livingstone produced a spectacle in the IPL 2022 match against the Gujarat Titans on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, night at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai when the Punjab Kings batter hit a 117-metre six!

Livingstone recorded the biggest maximum of IPL 2022 as his quick-fire cameo of 30 (10), powered Punjab to an 8-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans.

In the 16th over, the Englishman hit the monstrous six off Mohammed Shami which stunned the players on the ground, the dugouts, spectators, commentators and the millions watching the game on television and on their mobile devices. Shami was seen smiling in admiration at Livingstone's batting audacity.

Liam Livingstone

IMAGE: Livingstone recorded the biggest maximum of IPL 2022. Photographs: BCCI/IPL

Livingstone smashed three sixes and two boundaries in the Shami over to take Punjab over the finishing line.

This is the third time in IPL 2022 that Livingstone breached the 100 metre mark. Mumbai Indians teenager Dewald Brevis is in second position on the season's maximum hitters list with a 112 metre hit.

Take a look at the buzz Liam's six created in social media

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone

 

Rediff Cricket
