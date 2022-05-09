News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Dhoni's pep talk spurred Conway to success in IPL 2022

How Dhoni's pep talk spurred Conway to success in IPL 2022

May 09, 2022 10:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: CSK opener Devon Conway scored 54 runs from the 20 balls of spin against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings batter Devon Conway said skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's advice on handling spinners helped him score his third straight half-century in IPL 2022 as they thumped Delhi Capitals by 91 runs on Sunday.

 

Conway usually plays the sweep shot against spin bowling but was dismissed when he attempted one against Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in their last game.

A chat with Dhoni prompted Conway to play more straight and the New Zealander reaped the rewards against Delhi, stepping out to hit spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav for huge sixes in their opening overs.

"I've got to give credit to MS tonight," Conway, whose 87 followed scores of 85 not out and 56, told Star Sports. "In the last game I swept quite a lot and unfortunately got out playing the sweep.

"Dhoni said to me, 'I think the guys are going to try to bowl fuller to you tonight. So maybe come out and try to hit them straight.'

"So he sort of gave me the guidelines to try to execute that. That's what I tried to do."

Conway scored 54 runs from the 20 balls of spin he faced in the match, as Chennai scored 208/6 in their 20 overs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali claimed 3/13 in his four overs to ensure champions CSK dismissed Delhi for 117 in 17.4 overs and seal their fourth win in 11 games this season.

 

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Top Performers: Hasaranga, Du Plessis
Top Performers: Hasaranga, Du Plessis
RCB's Hasaranga happy with clarity of role
RCB's Hasaranga happy with clarity of role
'Universe Boss' opens up on why he opted out of IPL-15
'Universe Boss' opens up on why he opted out of IPL-15
Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa may step down today
Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa may step down today
5 Data Science Jobs
5 Data Science Jobs
Severe cyclone Asani raging in Bay of Bengal
Severe cyclone Asani raging in Bay of Bengal
When Nirmalaji Offered A Bottle Of Water
When Nirmalaji Offered A Bottle Of Water

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

'Not the end of the world if we don't make play-offs'

'Not the end of the world if we don't make play-offs'

CSK-DC: Turning Point: Moeen's Spell

CSK-DC: Turning Point: Moeen's Spell

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances