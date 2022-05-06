News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Warner to Powell: 'Listen, that's not how cricket is played'

Warner to Powell: 'Listen, that's not how cricket is played'

By Rediff Cricket
May 06, 2022 09:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

David Warner

IMAGE: David Warner (92*) and Rovman Powell (67*) forged an incredible 122-run stand. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

David Warner was at his best against his former IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, May 5, 2022, as they squared off against the Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.

Warner and Rovman Powell forged an unbeaten 122 run stand for the fourth wicket to power Delhi to 207 for 3.

 

The swashbuckling batter ended his inning on 92 off 58 balls, and even though he had the chance to complete his century, Warner turned it down.

David Warner

After the end of the DC inning, the Caribbean all-rounder spoke to the media about Warner's selflessness.

'At the start of the over, I asked, 'Do you want a single to try and get a hundred?' He said, 'Listen, that is not how cricket is played. You should try to smack as far as you can,' and I did that,' Powell revealed.

Powell scored 19 runs in the final over of DC's inning, as he took Umran Malik to the cleaners, despite the SRH pacer bowling at speeds of 156kmph-157 kmph, both of which resulted in boundaries.

Powell finished his knock at 67 off 35 deliveries and notched his first IPL fifty.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
SRH pacer Malik clocks fastest delivery of the season!
SRH pacer Malik clocks fastest delivery of the season!
IPL PHOTOS: Warner-Powell set up DC's win over SRH
IPL PHOTOS: Warner-Powell set up DC's win over SRH
Why This Dhoni-Kohli Hug Was Special
Why This Dhoni-Kohli Hug Was Special
Supermodel Moms, Gorgeous Daughters
Supermodel Moms, Gorgeous Daughters
Jugaad An Insult To Indian Innovation?
Jugaad An Insult To Indian Innovation?
When Warne Hugged Williamson
When Warne Hugged Williamson
Rishabh Pant hails Warner's 92 as one of his best
Rishabh Pant hails Warner's 92 as one of his best

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Top Performer: Wonderful Warner

Top Performer: Wonderful Warner

Turning Point: Markram's Dismissal

Turning Point: Markram's Dismissal

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances