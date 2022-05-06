Warner to Powell: 'Listen, that's not how cricket is played'

IMAGE: David Warner (92*) and Rovman Powell (67*) forged an incredible 122-run stand. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

David Warner was at his best against his former IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, May 5, 2022, as they squared off against the Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.

Warner and Rovman Powell forged an unbeaten 122 run stand for the fourth wicket to power Delhi to 207 for 3.

The swashbuckling batter ended his inning on 92 off 58 balls, and even though he had the chance to complete his century, Warner turned it down.

After the end of the DC inning, the Caribbean all-rounder spoke to the media about Warner's selflessness.

'At the start of the over, I asked, 'Do you want a single to try and get a hundred?' He said, 'Listen, that is not how cricket is played. You should try to smack as far as you can,' and I did that,' Powell revealed.

Powell scored 19 runs in the final over of DC's inning, as he took Umran Malik to the cleaners, despite the SRH pacer bowling at speeds of 156kmph-157 kmph, both of which resulted in boundaries.

Powell finished his knock at 67 off 35 deliveries and notched his first IPL fifty.