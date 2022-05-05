Why This Dhoni-Kohli Hug Was Special

Was Virat Kohli's celebration after Mahendra Singh Dhoni was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for 2 runs off 3 balls over the top?

Or was the RCB star relieved that the finest finisher in the T20 business was heading for the dugout before he could take CSK to victory?

Some trolls on social media may have dissed Virat after Dhoni's dismissal, but we know how much Chikoo -- MSD, by the way, was the only player who called him that after Kohli became skipper -- adores his former captain.

Do click on the images and you will know what we mean.

IMAGE: Virat's hug says it all. And don't miss the expressions on Mohammad Siraj's and Dinesh Karthik's faces. Photographs: Kind courtesy BCCI

IMAGE: Kohli knows what a crucial part Harshal Patel played in RCB's win on Wednesday night.

Siraj -- one of Indian cricket's most loveable characters; Yuzi Chahal is the other -- captures what disrupting the three-match losing streak meant for Faf du Plessis's team.

IMAGE: We just love post game pictures like this one of Kohli with Dwayne Bravo, CSK's man for all reasons missed a second consecutive game because of a niggle.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com