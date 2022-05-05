News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why This Dhoni-Kohli Hug Was Special

Why This Dhoni-Kohli Hug Was Special

By Rediff Cricket
May 05, 2022 12:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Was Virat Kohli's celebration after Mahendra Singh Dhoni was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for 2 runs off 3 balls over the top?

Or was the RCB star relieved that the finest finisher in the T20 business was heading for the dugout before he could take CSK to victory?

Some trolls on social media may have dissed Virat after Dhoni's dismissal, but we know how much Chikoo -- MSD, by the way, was the only player who called him that after Kohli became skipper -- adores his former captain.

Do click on the images and you will know what we mean.

IMAGE: Virat's hug says it all. And don't miss the expressions on Mohammad Siraj's and Dinesh Karthik's faces. Photographs: Kind courtesy BCCI

 

IMAGE: Kohli knows what a crucial part Harshal Patel played in RCB's win on Wednesday night.
Siraj -- one of Indian cricket's most loveable characters; Yuzi Chahal is the other -- captures what disrupting the three-match losing streak meant for Faf du Plessis's team.

 

IMAGE: We just love post game pictures like this one of Kohli with Dwayne Bravo, CSK's man for all reasons missed a second consecutive game because of a niggle.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Like Virat's New Hairstyle?
Like Virat's New Hairstyle?
'What let us down': Dhoni scrutinises CSK loss vs RCB
'What let us down': Dhoni scrutinises CSK loss vs RCB
I'm not concerned: CSK coach on Jadeja's poor form
TOURING Rajasthan Through Bollywood's Eyes
TOURING Rajasthan Through Bollywood's Eyes
Modi, Macron call for 'end to suffering' of Ukrainians
Modi, Macron call for 'end to suffering' of Ukrainians
It's Raining in North India!
It's Raining in North India!
I'm not concerned: CSK coach on Jadeja's poor form
I'm not concerned: CSK coach on Jadeja's poor form

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Top Performer: Harshal's Royal Act!

Top Performer: Harshal's Royal Act!

Turning Point: Lomror-Patidar Rescue RCB

Turning Point: Lomror-Patidar Rescue RCB

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances