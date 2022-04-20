News
IPL Photos: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

April 20, 2022 21:42 IST
IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after dismissing Nathan Ellis. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals spin bowling troika of Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel wreaked havoc as Punjab Kings were bundled out for a paltry 115 in an IPL match here on Wednesday.

 

IMAGE: Axar Patel celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Jitesh Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

The top score for Punjab was keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma's 32 off 23 balls with skipper Mayank Agarwal scoring 24. None of the other batters could cross the 20-run mark.

 

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal is bowled off an inside edge by Mustafizur Rahman Photograph: BCCI

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 115 for 20 overs (Jitesh Sharma 32, Mayank Agarwal 24, Axar Patel 2/10, Kuldeep Yadav 2/24, Lalit Yadav 2/11, Khaleel Ahmed 2/21).

 

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant stumps Liam Livingstone off the bowling of Axar Patel. Photograph: BCCI
