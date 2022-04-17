Top Performer: Dazzling DK!

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Dinesh Karthik celebrates his 50 against the Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore pulled off a remarkable victory by 16 runs over the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Saturday thanks largely to the remarkable batting turnaround orchestrated by Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik.

Following a disastrous start to the match -- one which left RCB reeling at 13-2 in the third over -- it was Maxwell who led the charge early on, keeping the scoreboard ticking and the DC bowlers on their toes at all times with some masterful stroke-play that helped stabiliSe the innings.

Despite his best efforts, Maxwell fell soon after completing his half century, a valiant 55 runs off 34 balls, in the 12th over with the score at 92-5.

While Maxi's contribution to his team's cause deserves immense credit for the grit and determination, his immediate replacement, RCB's designated 'finisher' Dinesh Karthik took over the mantle effortlessly and, in the process, turned up the tempo by several notches.

Karthik would go on to form a crucial partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed adding a staggering 97 runs in the final 52 balls of the innings.

In Ahmed, Karthik found the perfect wing man, someone who was ready to rotate the strike and provide a supporting role while he went about his hitting spree.

After Karthik raced to a run-a-ball 17*, the flood gates finally opened in the final five overs.

IMAGE: DK finished with 66* off 34 balls to propel RCB to 189/5. Photograph: BCCI

Khaleel Ahmed found himself at the receiving end of two sixes and a four from an inspired Karthik.

Mustafizur Rehman bore the brunt of DK's punishment in the 18th over which saw a boundary hit off every single ball in a spectacular sequence: 4, 4, 4, 6, 6, 4

By the end of Fizz's over, 28 runs were added to the total and as the four off the last ball crashed into the ropes, DK also brought up his half century in style -- 52* off 26 balls.

Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav were brought in to bowl the final two overs, although it did little to deter DK from finding the boundary at regular intervals and by the end of the innings, he finished with 66* off 34 balls.

Eventually, RCB's innings, which had been jogging along at 82-4 at the end of ten overs, ended up in a mad dash to 189/5 at the end of the stipulated twenty.

That the eventual margin of victory was a mere 16 runs tells one exactly how crucial Karthik's innings was in the overall outcome.

From a statistical perspective, this is the fifth time in six IPL 2022 innings that Karthik has finished unbeaten and he currently leads the standings for Highest Average at a staggering 197.

IMAGE: Karthik was awarded the 'Most Valuable Asset of the Match' award. Photograph: BCCI

DK disclosed the true motivations behind his impeccable performances this season in a post match conversation -- a hopeful return to the national team.

'I have been working really hard. I have been trying to do everything to be a part of the Indian team,' DK said, before disclosing his in-game strategy in the handling the bowlers in the death overs.

'Depends on the bowler, whoever is bowling well,' DK explained. 'I respected Kuldeep as he was bowling well. When you are batting at the death, you try and get under the ball more while hitting.'