News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Punjab Loss Upsets Preity Zinta

Punjab Loss Upsets Preity Zinta

By Rediff Cricket
May 17, 2022 10:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Preity Zinta

Photographs: BCCI/IPL
 

Punjab Kings needed a win over the Delhi Capitals to keep their fate of qualifying for the play-offs in their hands. Unfortunately, that did not happen as the Mayank Agarwal-led side lost the game at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on May 16, 2022, by 17 runs.

Punjab Kings Co-owner Preity Zinta, who had flown to Mumbai last month with her twins and husband Gene Goodenough for IPL 2022, was clearly upset by her team's defeat.

Punjab, who are in seventh spot with 12 points from 13 games, are virtually out of the play-offs as PBKS also have a -0.043 net run rate.

Preity Zinta

IMAGE: Preity and husband Gene Goodenough.

Preity Zinta

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Mayank wants to 'forget' match against DC
Mayank wants to 'forget' match against DC
IPL PHOTOS: DC beat Punjab to inch closer to play-offs
IPL PHOTOS: DC beat Punjab to inch closer to play-offs
Dhanashree, Prithi Cheer Royals
Dhanashree, Prithi Cheer Royals
The no-stress EV from Tata Motors with more juice
The no-stress EV from Tata Motors with more juice
CBI case against Karti for Chinese visa for cash
CBI case against Karti for Chinese visa for cash
SEE: Amarnath Yatra: Preparations On
SEE: Amarnath Yatra: Preparations On
PHOTOS: Assam floods affect 2 lakh people; 2 dead
PHOTOS: Assam floods affect 2 lakh people; 2 dead

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Top Performer: Lord Thakur Comes Good

Top Performer: Lord Thakur Comes Good

Must Read! Andre Russell Leads MVP Race

Must Read! Andre Russell Leads MVP Race

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances