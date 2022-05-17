Punjab Loss Upsets Preity Zinta

Photographs: BCCI/IPL

Punjab Kings needed a win over the Delhi Capitals to keep their fate of qualifying for the play-offs in their hands. Unfortunately, that did not happen as the Mayank Agarwal-led side lost the game at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on May 16, 2022, by 17 runs.

Punjab Kings Co-owner Preity Zinta, who had flown to Mumbai last month with her twins and husband Gene Goodenough for IPL 2022, was clearly upset by her team's defeat.

Punjab, who are in seventh spot with 12 points from 13 games, are virtually out of the play-offs as PBKS also have a -0.043 net run rate.

IMAGE: Preity and husband Gene Goodenough.