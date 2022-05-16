News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhanashree, Prithi Cheer Royals

Dhanashree, Prithi Cheer Royals

By Rediff Cricket
May 16, 2022 11:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dhanashree Verma

IMAGE: Dhanashree Verma, whose husband as always shines for the Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: IPL/BCCI

While the action is at an all-time high in IPL 2022, no team arguably enjoys as much support in the wife and girlfriends box as the Rajasthan Royals does.

 

Dhanashree Verma has been spotted at all RR games where her husband, the current holder of the Aramco Purple Cap for most wickets in IPL 2022, dazzles with his leg-spin.

Louise Webber

IMAGE: Louise Webber and Lara van der Dussen. Photograph: IPL/BCCI

Perhaps the most animated lady in the Royals box is Lara van der Dussen who, undettered by the fact that her husband Rassie has not featured in many RR games this season, is spotted cheering the Royals with more passion sometimes than the entire RR family.

Also spotted is Louise Webber, whose husband doesn't look like giving up the Aramco Orange Cap for most runs scored this season.

Prithi Ashwin

IMAGE: Prithi Narayanan, her daughters Akhira and Aadhya with Lara van der Dussen. Photograph: IPL/BCCI

Another constant presence is Prithi Narayanan with her daughters Akhira and Aadhya.

On Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Brabourne stadium, Prithi, her kids and Lara were in the forefront cheering the Royals on.

Prithi Ashwin

Perhaps the cutest image the Star Sports television cameras captured at the end of the Royals-Lucknow Super Giants game was RR Ceo Jake Lush McCrum exchanging high fives with Aadhya Ashwin, all of 5.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
'He taught me how to enjoy life'
'He taught me how to enjoy life'
KL Rahul dissects LSG's loss to Royals
KL Rahul dissects LSG's loss to Royals
Turning Point: GT Bowlers Choke CSK
Turning Point: GT Bowlers Choke CSK
ASK ANU: 'He blamed me for losing her'
ASK ANU: 'He blamed me for losing her'
Gyanvapi masjid video survey resumes for 3rd day
Gyanvapi masjid video survey resumes for 3rd day
RBI Ban Will Hike Housing Prices
RBI Ban Will Hike Housing Prices
The Soldiers Who Died For Putin
The Soldiers Who Died For Putin

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

IPL PIX: RR humble LSG, inch closer to play-offs

IPL PIX: RR humble LSG, inch closer to play-offs

LSG-RR: Turning Point: Hooda Gets Out

LSG-RR: Turning Point: Hooda Gets Out

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances