IPL 2022: Buttler surpasses Warner for run record

Source: ANI
May 30, 2022 00:19 IST
Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler made a total of 848 runs this season

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler made a total of 848 runs this season. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals opening batter Jos Buttler on Sunday surpassed Delhi Capitals batter, David Warner's tally of 848 runs to become the second-highest scorer of all time in an IPL season.

 

Buttler achieved this feat during the summit clash of IPL 2022 against Gujarat Titans, where he scored 39 runs and completed his 863 IPL 2022 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli scored 973 runs in 2016 for the most runs in a season.

The Englishman had a terrific run in IPL 2022, where he smashed four centuries and four half-centuries.

Source: ANI
