News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » High Point: Sheldon Jackson's Wicket-keeping

High Point: Sheldon Jackson's Wicket-keeping

By Rediff Cricket
March 27, 2022 10:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sheldon Jackson

IMAGE: Sheldon Jackson is thrilled after executing a dream stumping. Photograph: Kind courtesy IPL/BCCI
 

All eyes were on the superstars in the IPL 2022 opener between CSK and KKR, but one man stole the limelight.

Sheldon Jackson finally got a chance to play his first IPL game since 2017 and his wicket-keeping grabbed attention right away.

Sheldon Jackson

The first glimpse of Jackson's wicket-keeping was witnessed when Robin Uthappa missed a flick and went off-balance off Varun Chakaravarthy. It was a wide delivery, but the KKR stumper disturbed the bails off in a flash.

Jackson's impressive reaction time impressed fans all over social media. The great Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to hail the KKR wicket-keeper, saying that piece of work reminded him of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, praise Jackson immediately hailed as one of his finest achievements.

Sheldon Jackson

Jackson also tried to stump Dhoni when the latter missed a delivery from the spinners. Though the wicket-keeping legend was back safely inside the crease, the 35 year old's efforts were excellent.

While he looked dangerously close at times, Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to advise the Saurashtra player to wear a helmet when keeping to the spin bowlers and wished him all the best for the opportunity he got after a long time.

Sheldon Jackson

Before IPL 2022 began, Jackson's name had gone viral on social media when one commentator called him an overseas player in a discussion on a television channel!

Sheldon Philip Jackson was born in Bhavnagar and made his debut for Saurashtra in 2011. He played for Puducherry in the 2020-2021 season, but returned to Saurashtra this Ranji Trophy season.

Tall for a wicket-keeper -- he stands 6 feet -- Jackson has scored 5,634 runs in first class cricket at an average of 49.42, with 19 hundreds and 27 half-centuries.

That he was entrusted the gloves ahead of Sam Billings indicates the faith KKR Coach Brendon McCullum has in his abilities.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Turning Point: Umesh's Opening Spell
Turning Point: Umesh's Opening Spell
Top Performer: Vintage Dhoni
Top Performer: Vintage Dhoni
IPL 2022: BCCI felicitates India's Tokyo Olympic Stars
IPL 2022: BCCI felicitates India's Tokyo Olympic Stars
Prisoner-generated sales rival India's largest firms
Prisoner-generated sales rival India's largest firms
Turning Point: Umesh's Opening Spell
Turning Point: Umesh's Opening Spell
IBM's Bengaluru unit is priming cos for cyberattacks
IBM's Bengaluru unit is priming cos for cyberattacks
Top Performer: Vintage Dhoni
Top Performer: Vintage Dhoni

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

PHOTOS: IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR

PHOTOS: IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR

SEE: Shastri shares special message for Jadeja

SEE: Shastri shares special message for Jadeja

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances