News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Arshdeep could be walking into the Indian team: Shastri

Arshdeep could be walking into the Indian team: Shastri

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 27, 2022 16:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh has improved his game with the new ball and is among the best death bowlers this IPL season. Photograph: BCCI

Young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh could soon be walking into India's T20 team after consistent performances in the IPL over the last three seasons, said former India coach Ravi Shastri.

 

Arshdeep, who made his IPL debut in 2019, is into his fourth season with Punjab Kings. He was among the two players retained by Punjab ahead of this year's players' auction.

The 23-year-old has improved his game with the new ball and is among the best death bowlers this IPL season.

"For someone so young and then to deliver time and time again when the chips are down and the pressure is on him (it's brilliant to see). Arshdeep is holding on to his nerves brilliantly, he's doing well in death overs.

"This shows he's moving up the ranks very quickly and he could be walking into the Indian team," Shastri told Star Sports.

The other impressive performances in the IPL have come from pacer Umran Malik, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma.

West Indian great Brian Lara, who is the batting coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, compared Malik to West Indies pacer Fidel Edwards.

"Umran Malik reminds me a lot about Fidel Edwards when he first started, a lot of pace and I hope that he understands it as he goes into international cricket, which I think he'll eventually play.

"In the IPL, a lot of batsmen get accustomed to playing sheer pace, so I hope that he adds a little bit more to his armoury later on. He's a quick learner in the nets, he's willing to learn and it's just awesome to see India has a pacer of that calibre, it's just tremendous," said Lara.

 

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: An Iftar At Lord's
SEE: An Iftar At Lord's
That Man Chahal!
That Man Chahal!
We Believe In You, Virat!
We Believe In You, Virat!
Delhi BJP leaders rename Muhammadpur as Madhavpuram
Delhi BJP leaders rename Muhammadpur as Madhavpuram
UP police take down 6031 loudspeakers from shrines
UP police take down 6031 loudspeakers from shrines
'Broke a few remotes while watching the previous game'
'Broke a few remotes while watching the previous game'
Singapore executes Indian-origin drug trafficker
Singapore executes Indian-origin drug trafficker

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

IPL 2022: How Will Second Half Play Out?

IPL 2022: How Will Second Half Play Out?

How below par Samson not doing himself any favours

How below par Samson not doing himself any favours

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances