April 09, 2021 16:25 IST

IPL 2021 begins today with the first game of the season between reigning champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.

IMAGE: The Mumbai Indians celebrate with the trophy after beating Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final in Dubai, November 10, 2020. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians won 9 out of the 14 IPL 2020 games, playoffs1 and the final.

RCB won only 7 games.

Can RCB embark on its journey to the IPL 2021 title with a win over MI?

