The first Eliminator game of IPL 2021 will see the Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah cricket stadium starting 1930 tonight.

IMAGE: KKR Captain Eoin Morgan, left, with Virat Kohli, who will step down as RCB captain after IPL 2021. Photograph: BCCI

Who will win tonight? RCB or KKR

Time to vote!