RCB release Hasaranga, Chameera ahead of Eliminator vs KKR

IMAGE: Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and his compatriot Dushmantha Chameera were released by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of IPL Eliminator match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore announced that Sri Lankan duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera have been released from the team's bio bubble ahead of the IPL Eliminator match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday.

Spinner Hasaranga and pace bowler Chameera have been released to join the Sri Lanka squad for the ICC men's T20 World Cup qualifiers.



Sri Lanka begin their campaign in the qualifying stages against Namibia in Abu Dhabi on October 18, followed by matches against Ireland and the Netherlands.



"OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT Wanindu Hasaranga & Dushmantha Chameera have been released from the RCB bio bubble as they join up with the SL team for their #WT20 qualifiers. We wish both of them the best & thank them for their professionalism & hard work during #IPL2021," RCB tweeted.



Sri Lanka made four changes to their squad as they brought in spinner Akila Dananjaya, batsman Pathum Nissanka, and seamers Lahiru Kumara and Binura Fernando to their 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup.



The quartet replaced all-rounders Lahiru Madushanka and Kamindu Mendis, spinner Praveen Jayawickrama and veteran fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep. Madushanka missed out after fracturing his collarbone during the T20 series against South Africa.



Middle-order batsman Kusal Perera, who was a major doubt due to a hamstring injury, made the final cut.



Last month, Mahela Jayawardene was appointed as the consultant of the Sri Lankan squad for the first round of the 2021 T20 World Cup.



Sri Lanka's squad for T20 World Cup: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva - Vice Captain, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.