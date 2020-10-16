IPL 2020: Pandey vs Bayliss: Who won?

October 16, 2020 13:00 IST

SunRisers Hyderabad batsman Manish Pandey and Coach Trevor Bayliss were involved in a different ball game altogether when they competed at a game of table tennis.

A video posted on the IPL franchise's Twitter handle gave us a glimpse of how the team keeps spent their off day, a day after going down to Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs.

In what looked like a fierce but fun battle, both players showed good footwork and Bayliss was seen even playing a smash on return!

Who won the contest? Watch the video below to know.