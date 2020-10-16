News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2020: Pandey vs Bayliss: Who won?

IPL 2020: Pandey vs Bayliss: Who won?

By Rediff Cricket
October 16, 2020 13:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manish Pandey and Trevor Bayliss face off in a match of table tennis

SunRisers Hyderabad batsman Manish Pandey and Coach Trevor Bayliss were involved in a different ball game altogether when they competed at a game of table tennis.

A video posted on the IPL franchise's Twitter handle gave us a glimpse of how the team keeps spent their off day, a day after going down to Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs.

In what looked like a fierce but fun battle, both players showed good footwork and Bayliss was seen even playing a smash on return!

Who won the contest? Watch the video below to know.

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Maybe I gave you a heart attack: Gayle
Maybe I gave you a heart attack: Gayle
Dhoni brings match intensity in the nets
Dhoni brings match intensity in the nets
IPL 2020: CUTEST dad-daughter duo
IPL 2020: CUTEST dad-daughter duo
Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth gives a pep talk!
Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth gives a pep talk!
'Bulldozer sarkar': Amruta Fadnavis takes jibe at Sena
'Bulldozer sarkar': Amruta Fadnavis takes jibe at Sena
IPL Poll: Mumbai Indians vs KKR: Who will win?
IPL Poll: Mumbai Indians vs KKR: Who will win?
New inflation index: 30 mn govt staff to get more pay
New inflation index: 30 mn govt staff to get more pay

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

One change that saw CSK return to winning ways

One change that saw CSK return to winning ways

SEE: How Mumbai Indians beat the desert heat

SEE: How Mumbai Indians beat the desert heat

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use