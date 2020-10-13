PICS: Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad

October 13, 2020 21:54 IST

Images from Tuesday's IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad, in Dubai.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings batsman Shane Watson hit three sixes in his 42 off 38 balls against SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL match, in Dubai, on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu shared an 81-run stand but SunRisers Hyderabad did well to restrict Chennai Super Kings to 167 for 6 in the Indian Premier League match, in Dubai, on Tuesday.

Watson's 42 off 38 balls was studded with one four and three maximums, while Rayudu's hit three boundaries and two sixes in his 34-ball 41-run knock.

Jadeja (25 not out) and Dhoni (21 off 13 balls) played quick cameos smashing a total of five fours and two sixes between them in a stand of 32 in just 2.4 overs.

IMAGE: SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Sandeep Sharma celebrates after dismissing Faf du Plessis. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The SunRisers bowlers did a commendable job, claiming four wickets for 47 runs in the last six overs. Sandeep Sharma (2/19), Khaleel Ahmed (2/45) and T Natarajan (2/41) picked two wickets apiece.

Desperate to snap their two-match losing streak, Chennai Super Kings elected to bat. The three-time champions sent young England all-rounder Sam Curran instead of Watson to open the innings with Faf du Plessis.

IMAGE: Sam Curran is bowled by Sandeep Sharma. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Sharma drew first blood for the SunRisers, removing du Plessis at the start of the third over. The South African snapped one to Jonny Bairstow off the first ball he faced and was out for a golden duck.

Curran was off to a bright start, smashing Ahmed for the first boundary of the match in the second over. He continued his onslaught on the pacer by hitting him for two fours and as many sixes in the fourth over, quickly racing to 31 off 21-balls.

IMAGE: Ambati Rayudu hit three boundaries and two sixes in his 34-ball 41-run knock. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

But Curran's time in the middle was brought to an end by Sharma, who went around the wicket to bowl a good length delivery which angled onto the leg stump.

Chennai Super Kings ended the powerplay at 44/2, with both openers back in the dugout.

IMAGE: Manish Pandey takes the catch to dismiss Shane Watson. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

With pacer Sandeep accounting for both openers in the Powerplay, Watson and Rayudu stitched a valuable 81-run partnership.

The duo initially kept the scoreboard ticking with occasional boundaries on a dry but weary surface, but upped the ante in the 15th over, hitting Rashid Khan for a six each.

Ahmed broke the stand by getting rid of Rayudu, who was caught at long-off by skipper David Warner.

Watson soon followed, T Natarajan dismissing the Australian.