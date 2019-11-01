News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Injury blow for Rohit ahead of first T20

November 01, 2019 16:40 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with coach Ravi Shastri in the nets. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

India captain Rohit Sharma was hit on his left thigh while taking throwdown, in New Delhi, on Friday, forcing him to leave the net session ahead of Sunday's T20 International against Bangladesh.

Rohit, who will lead India in the three-match series in Virat Kohli's absence, received the blow early into the net session. After a few throwdowns, one sharp delivery hit Rohit on his left thigh.

 

He immediately left the nets and it was visible that he wasn't happy with the pace at which the throwdown delivery was hurled at him.

The Indian team has a designated a left-arm throwdown expert in Sri Lanka's Nuwan to counter left-arm seamers in the opposition, Mustafizur Rahaman in this particular series.

Usually, the batsmen take throwdowns in order to get some rhythm before facing bowlers in the nets.

Since the practice pitches at most Indian grounds are not of great quality, players want to be cautious during the net sessions.

It was learnt that Rohit was taking treatment for the blow and didn't take further part in the net session.

"Rohit is getting treatment and we will update you when we get the details," a team source said.

The practice session was a good enough indicator that Sanju Samson will not be keeping wickets as he was seen fielding with others and number one choice Rishabh Pant was seen devoting extra time to his glove work.

All eyes were on big-hitting Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube who was seen talking to head coach Ravi Shastri. 

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Said it in jest: Engineer apologises to Anushka

Not ideal but no one will die: Bangla coach on pollution

