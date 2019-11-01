Said it in jest: Engineer apologises to Anushka

Last updated on: November 01, 2019 10:11 IST

IMAGE: Engineer had slammed the current Indian selection committee and went on to say that he had seen them serve tea to Anushka. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

Former India cricketer Farokh Engineer on Thursday evening said that he wanted to speak about the Indian selectors and had nothing against Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma when he said that he had seen the selectors serve her tea during the World Cup.

In an interview to Republic TV, Engineer reportedly said he made those comment in the jest of moment.

“I just said it in a jest and it’s being made a mountain out of a molehill,” Engineer was quoted.

“Poor Anushka has been dragged into it, she is a lovely girl. Virat Kohli is a brilliant captain and coach Ravi Shastri is extremely good. The entire matter is being blown up unnecessarily. It turned out to be a selector as he was wearing an all India blazer.”

“Yes, this incident had indeed happened. But I am not criticizing Anushka. She is such a lovely and charming lady. A wonderful human being. She and Virat Kohli are role models. I am not her detractor at all. If she has felt offended I apologise to her. I am so sorry if she felt bad. My ire was only against the selectors whom I found probably not doing their job. Nothing against Anushka or Virat,” he added.

In an interview to the Times of India, Engineer had slammed the current Indian selection committee and went on to say that he had seen them serve tea to Bollywood actress Anushka during the 2019 ICC World Cup.

After Anushka and chief selector MSK Prasad hit out at Engineer for his remarks, the former India wicket-keeper tried to douse the fire by retracting his comments.