HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Injured Woakes' Ashes Dream Remains Uncertain

Injured Woakes' Ashes Dream Remains Uncertain

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 09, 2025 01:09 IST

x

Judging by the extent of the damage his options would be either surgery or rehabilitation to strengthen the shoulder.

Woakes

IMAGE: Chris Woakes walks out to bat on Day 5 of the 5th Test against India at The Oval. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England all-rounder Chris Woakes said rehabilitation is a risk he is willing to take to be fit for the Ashes rather than undergoing surgery on the shoulder injury he sustained during last week's fifth Test loss to India.

The 36-year-old Woakes is awaiting scan results after suffering a suspected dislocated shoulder on the opening day of the see-saw Test at The Oval when he landed awkwardly trying to save a boundary.

Judging by the extent of the damage his options would be either surgery or rehabilitation to strengthen the shoulder. The first Ashes Test begins in Perth on November 21.

"I suppose... there will be a chance of a re-occurrence, but that could be a risk that you're just willing to take," Woakes told BBC Sport on Friday.

"From

what I've heard from physios and specialists is that the rehab of a surgery option would be closer to three to four months. That's obviously touching on the Ashes and Australia so it makes it tricky.

"From a rehab point of view you can probably get it strong again within eight weeks. So that could be an option, but again obviously still waiting to get the full report on it."

Although ruled out of the remainder of the fifth Test, he returned to bat on the final morning with his left arm strapped in a sling as England pushed for a series win.

 

Woakes entered at No. 11 with 17 runs still needed, he did not face a ball but ran four before Gus Atkinson was bowled, leaving India to seal a six-run victory to level the series 2-2.

Woakes received praise for his bravery, though he downplayed it by saying anyone else in the dressing room would have done the same.

"In my eyes it was just business as usual... in that moment it was to go out there and try and find a way with Gus at the other end to try and get us over the line," he added.

"Unfortunately, it didn't happen but I'm grateful and thankful that I put up the fight and tried to do it for the team."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pak batter held in UK for rape granted bail: Report
Pak batter held in UK for rape granted bail: Report
'Kuldeep was the X-factor India missed in England'
'Kuldeep was the X-factor India missed in England'
Kiwi batters pile pain on hapless Zimbabwe
Kiwi batters pile pain on hapless Zimbabwe
Shock Split! Ashwin Set To Leave CSK
Shock Split! Ashwin Set To Leave CSK
'Gill answered all questions with his bat'
'Gill answered all questions with his bat'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Introducing Rediff Pay

webstory image 2

Suresh Wadkar's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

Raksha Bandhan: Sisters & Brothers We Worship

VIDEOS

Huma Qureshi's cousin stabbed to death in Delhi over parking dispute2:40

Huma Qureshi's cousin stabbed to death in Delhi over...

Kajol steals the spotlight in Mumbai with glamorous new hairstyle1:14

Kajol steals the spotlight in Mumbai with glamorous new...

Gujarat CM inaugurates Oxygen Park in Ahmedabad2:16

Gujarat CM inaugurates Oxygen Park in Ahmedabad

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV