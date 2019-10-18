News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Injured Kuldeep out of Ranchi Test, Nadeem added to squad

October 18, 2019 20:13 IST

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: ‘The decision to add Nadeem was made after Kuldeep Yadav complained of left shoulder pain’. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has been rewarded for his stupendous show on the domestic circuit with a call-up in the Indian Test squad after chinaman Kuldeep Yadav was ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

 

Nadeem has been a prolific performer for Jharkhand and India 'A' over a period of time. He has had back-to-back 50-plus wicket seasons for Jharkhand.

The 30-year-old orthodox left-arm spinner has taken 424 wickets in 110 first-class matches with 19 five-wicket and five 10-wicket hauls.

"The decision to add Nadeem was made after Kuldeep Yadav complained of left shoulder pain on Friday," chairman of selectors MSK Prasad was quoted as saying in a BCCI press release.

In 2018, Nadeem was called up in the Indian ODI team for the T20 series against the West Indies at home but did not play a game. 

