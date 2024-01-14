Indore T20I will be make or break for Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill (23 in 12 balls, five fours) showed intent in the first T20I but could not convert his start into big score. All Photographs: BCCI/X

Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, gears up for the second match of the three-game T20 series against Afghanistan in Indore on Sunday.

IMAGE: Team India will receive a significant boost with the return of Virat Kohli, who was absent from the previous game for personal reasons.



With the return of cricket maestro Virat Kohli, making his T20 comeback after a hiatus since 2022, the stakes are high.

Fresh off a victory in the opening match, the squad hit the nets at Holkar Stadium, honing their skills and strategising for a series-clinching win.

IMAGE: Skipper Rohit Sharma will be determined to bounce back from a lackluster performance in the first T20.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, determined to bounce back from a lackluster performance in the first T20, engaged in an intense net session, setting the tone for redemption.

Virat Kohli, who arrived in Indore on Saturday afternoon, wasted no time joining the practice, sharing the nets with Rohit Sharma. The dynamic duo's partnership promised fireworks in the upcoming clash, injecting experience and firepower into the Indian batting lineup.

However, the team faced questions about the playing XI, especially with the absence of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first match due to injury.

All eyes were on Shubman Gill, who showcased his skills in the previous game but faced a mix-up that led to Rohit Sharma's early exit. The possible inclusion of Jaiswal added intrigue to the team dynamics.

IMAGE: Jitesh Sharma needs to be consistent in a bid to be among the T20 World Cup hopefuls.

As Holkar Stadium prepared to witness cricketing brilliance, the Indian cricket fraternity hoped for a stellar performance, marking the beginning of a victorious 2024.

IMAGE: Tilak Varma needs to step up and seize the moment.

IMAGE: Rinku Singh gears up to shine in the 2nd T20I.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav during net practice.

Ravi Bishnoi showcases his bowling skills.