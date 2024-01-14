News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Indore T20I will be make or break for Shubman Gill

Indore T20I will be make or break for Shubman Gill

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 14, 2024 01:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill (23 in 12 balls, five fours) showed intent in the first T20I but could not convert his start into big score. All Photographs: BCCI/X

Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, gears up for the second match of the three-game T20 series against Afghanistan in Indore on Sunday.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Team India will receive a significant boost with the return of Virat Kohli, who was absent from the previous game for personal reasons. 

With the return of cricket maestro Virat Kohli, making his T20 comeback after a hiatus since 2022, the stakes are high.

 

Fresh off a victory in the opening match, the squad hit the nets at Holkar Stadium, honing their skills and strategising for a series-clinching win.

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Skipper Rohit Sharma will be determined to bounce back from a lackluster performance in the first T20.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, determined to bounce back from a lackluster performance in the first T20, engaged in an intense net session, setting the tone for redemption.

Virat Kohli, who arrived in Indore on Saturday afternoon, wasted no time joining the practice, sharing the nets with Rohit Sharma. The dynamic duo's partnership promised fireworks in the upcoming clash, injecting experience and firepower into the Indian batting lineup.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

However, the team faced questions about the playing XI, especially with the absence of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first match due to injury.

All eyes were on Shubman Gill, who showcased his skills in the previous game but faced a mix-up that led to Rohit Sharma's early exit. The possible inclusion of Jaiswal added intrigue to the team dynamics.

Jitesh Sharma

IMAGE: Jitesh Sharma needs to be consistent in a bid to be among the T20 World Cup hopefuls. 

As Holkar Stadium prepared to witness cricketing brilliance, the Indian cricket fraternity hoped for a stellar performance, marking the beginning of a victorious 2024.

Tilak Varma

IMAGE: Tilak Varma needs to step up and seize the moment.

Rinku Singh

IMAGE: Rinku Singh gears up to shine in the 2nd T20I.

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav during net practice.

 Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi showcases his bowling skills.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit or Hardik for T20 captaincy? Yuvraj drops hint
Rohit or Hardik for T20 captaincy? Yuvraj drops hint
'Kuchh toh log kahenge': Yuvi's take on Rohit-Kohli
'Kuchh toh log kahenge': Yuvi's take on Rohit-Kohli
Meet Dhruv Jurel, India's New Test Pick
Meet Dhruv Jurel, India's New Test Pick
Nitish's name was proposed for INDIA convener, but...
Nitish's name was proposed for INDIA convener, but...
India 'A' vs England Lions end in thrilling draw
India 'A' vs England Lions end in thrilling draw
Kohli returns as India aim series win vs Afghanistan
Kohli returns as India aim series win vs Afghanistan
How Shivam Dube sees IPL as gateway to T20 WC
How Shivam Dube sees IPL as gateway to T20 WC

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Kohli returns as India aim series win vs Afghanistan

Kohli returns as India aim series win vs Afghanistan

How Shivam Dube sees IPL as gateway to T20 WC

How Shivam Dube sees IPL as gateway to T20 WC

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances