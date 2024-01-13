News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit or Hardik for T20 captaincy? Yuvraj drops hint

Rohit or Hardik for T20 captaincy? Yuvraj drops hint

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 13, 2024 19:09 IST
Yuvraj Singh hailed Rohit Sharma as the leader of the Indian team

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya is all set to captain the five-time IPL winning captain Rohit Sharma at Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season. Photograph: BCCI

In a recent development, former World Cup-winning Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has lauded Rohit Sharma as a stellar leader for the Indian cricket team.

Yuvraj, known for his candid opinions, emphasised Rohit's captaincy achievements, citing his five IPL trophies and role in guiding the team to the World Cup final.

"I can say Rohit has been a great captain he's got five IPL trophies, he took us to the (World Cup) final. He has been one of our great captains of IPL and India. We have to manage his workload."

 

Asked whether Rohit or Hardik Pandya should be named as the captain in the T20 World Cup, he said: "I don't know what's the situation with Hardik's fitness at the moment. That is selectors' call."

Pandya is all set to captain the five-time IPL winning captain Rohit at Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season.

On any potential ego clash, Yuvraj said: "When players play together these things happen. If they have an issue they should definitely sit and talk about it."

"Rohit has always been very instrumental in getting the best out of Hardik whenever he has played for Mumbai Indians, especially in terms of his bowling to manage his workload.

"Hardik has always been always good with the bat at death. Batting at 4 for Gujarat, he batted like a batter."

"They should definitely talk about it. I don't see an issue there," he said about the situation when Rohit is back leading Team India.

"Whenever you are playing for your country, your priority is to put everything aside and give your 100 percent in the park."

"They both are professionals, if they have any issue they will put it aside and give 100 percent for the country."

REDIFF CRICKET
