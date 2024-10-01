News
SRK Teases Dhoni About Retirement

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 01, 2024 05:57 IST
MS Dhoni with Shahrukh Khan

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan, the owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, told a funny story about M S Dhoni at the IIFA awards. Photograph: BCCI
 

As Chennai Super Kings prepare to retain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for a mere Rs 4 crore (Rs 40 million) ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, thanks to a new rule that classifies him as an 'uncapped player,' the conversation around Dhoni's retirement has reignited.

Kolkata Knight Riders Co-owner Shah Rukh Khan shared a humorous anecdote about Dhoni during the IIFA awards in Abu Dhabi over the weekend.

When teased about retirement by film-maker Karan Johar, SRK quipped, 'The biggest thing about legends is they know when to stop, when to retire. Like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Chhetri, or Roger Federer. But I think it's time you did too.'

Johar playfully retorted, 'Why don't you retire then?'

SRK responded with a witty comeback, 'Actually main doosre kisam ka legendary hoon. Main aur Dhoni ek kisam ke legends hai. Na na kar ke bhi dus baar IPL khel jaate hai. (I'm a different kind of legendary. Me and Dhoni are the same kind of legends. We keep saying no, but end up playing 10 more IPLs.)'

