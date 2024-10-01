Dravid Jr powers Bangalore to first-innings lead

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid’s sons- Anvay and Samit are both excelling in cricket. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Rahul Dravid's younger son, Anvay, has followed in his father's footsteps by making a significant impact in the KSCA Under-16 Inter-Zonal tournament.

His unbeaten 200 helped Bangalore Zone take a first-innings lead against Tumkur Zone in Bengaluru.

Tumkur Zone had earlier set a competitive target of 270 for 7, thanks to a century from K Akhil. However, Anvay's impressive knock ensured Bangalore Zone surpassed that total, finishing on 306 for 9.

While Anvay's performance has been impressive, it's worth noting that his older brother, Samit, is also making waves in the cricketing world.

Samit was recently selected for India's Under-19 squad for their bilateral series against Australia.

Currently recovering from a knee injury at the National Cricket Academy, Samit missed the recently concluded youth One-dayers against Australia.

Despite the setback, both Dravid brothers are carrying forward the family legacy of cricketing excellence.

Brief scores: At RSI: Tumkur Zone: 270/7 in 90 overs (K Akhil 121, Rohith AA 35; Milan Dhami 4-35) drew with Bangalore Zone: 306/9 in 87 overs (Anvay Dravid 200 n.o., Milan Dhami 25; Abhishek P 3-65). Bangalore Zone: 3 points and Tumkur Zone: 1 point