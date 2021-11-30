News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India's tour of South Africa on as of now: BCCI

India's tour of South Africa on as of now: BCCI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
November 30, 2021 16:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal expressed confidence the bio-bubble environment created by South Africa will keep the Indian players safe. Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on Tuesday said India's tour of South Africa remains on schedule provided the situation doesn't aggravate in the rainbow nation after a new COVID-19 variant was detected there.

 

India play the final Test against New Zealand in Mumbai and are scheduled to depart to Johannesburg from there on December 8 or 9 on a chartered flight.

Dhumal expressed confidence the bio-bubble environment created by South Africa will keep the players safe. The first Test will be played in Johannesburg from December 17.

"We stand with them (as they deal with this threat), the only thing is we won't compromise on players' safety. As of now we have a chartered flight going to Johannesburg as scheduled and players will be in a bio bubble," Dhumal said.

On the possible change of venues within South Africa to deal with the threat, Dhumal said: "We are in constant touch with the Cricket South Africa officials.

"Whatever best we can do to not compromise the series we will try and do but if situation aggravates and if it compromises our players' safety and health, we will see.

"In the end, whatever is the Government of India advisory, we will abide by that," Dhumal said.

Many countries around the world have already pressed the panic button and imposed travel bans from South Africa following Omicron variant's discovery but India has not done that. However, South Africa is among the 'at risk' countries as per the revised guidelines of the Indian government.

The India 'A' team has stayed back in the South Africa to complete the series.

South Africa's foreign ministry has also assured that a "full bio-secure environment" will be created for the Indian cricket team during their tour starting next month, comprising of three Tests, three ODIs and four T20s.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
When Anushka Stumped Kohli
When Anushka Stumped Kohli
Ashwin says Harbhajan inspired him to be a spinner
Ashwin says Harbhajan inspired him to be a spinner
Dravid gives Rs 35000 to Kanpur groundstaff for pitch
Dravid gives Rs 35000 to Kanpur groundstaff for pitch
Won't revoke MPs' suspension: Naidu; Oppn walks out
Won't revoke MPs' suspension: Naidu; Oppn walks out
Omicron: Airports ready to implement new health norms
Omicron: Airports ready to implement new health norms
Omicron: States to step up testing, curbs extended
Omicron: States to step up testing, curbs extended
Mallya contempt case to be dealt with on Jan 18: SC
Mallya contempt case to be dealt with on Jan 18: SC

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

South Africa promises secure bio-bubble for Team India

South Africa promises secure bio-bubble for Team India

Portuguese football club hit by 13 cases of Omicron

Portuguese football club hit by 13 cases of Omicron

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances