India's limited-overs series against Sri Lanka rescheduled after COVID scare

July 09, 2021 22:07 IST
The first One-day International will now be played on July 17, instead of July 13.

Sri Lanka Cricket was forced to extend the hard quarantine period for its players after batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst G T Niroshan tested positive for COVID-19 on return from the United Kingdom

IMAGE: Sri Lanka Cricket was forced to extend the hard quarantine period for its players after batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst G T Niroshan tested positive for COVID-19 on return from the United Kingdom. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

India’s limited-overs’ six-match series against Sri Lanka has been rescheduled following an increase in COVID-19 positive cases in the home team’s camp.

 

The first One-day International will now be played on July 17, instead of July 13.

Sri Lanka's batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst G T Niroshan tested positive for COVID-19 on return from the United Kingdom, forcing Sri Lanka Cricket to extend the hard quarantine period from the stipulated three days.

"Yes, the series will now start from 17th of July instead of 13th. The decision was taken in consultation with SLC keeping the safety and security of players in mind," a senior BCCI official said, confirming the development.

As per the original schedule, the series was to start with the ODI leg on July 13, followed by matches on July 16 and July 18.

The T20I games were scheduled for July 21, July 23 and July 25.

While Niroshan's conformation was given on Friday, Sri Lanka's batting coach Flower tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, 48 hours after the squad's arrival from England.

All the other players who in quarantine have also been tested.

Before testing negative, Sri Lanka's squad faced an anxious wait for the results of their PCR tests on returning home, following a COVID-19 outbreak in the England squad after the final match of their tour in Bristol on Sunday.

