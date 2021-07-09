News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Now, Sri Lanka's data analyst COVID positive

Now, Sri Lanka's data analyst COVID positive

Source: PTI
Last updated on: July 09, 2021 16:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

SLC

Sri Lankan team's data analyst G T Niroshan has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the limited overs series against India, the country's cricket board said on Friday, a day after its batting coach Grant Flower contracted the virus.

 

Niroshan is currently being treated as per the medical protocols.

"The Data Analyst of the Sri Lanka National Team, G. T. Niroshan, has tested positive for Covid 19," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

"He was found to be positive, following a PCR Test carried out among the National Players, Coaches, and Support Staff yesterday, following the identification of Grant Flower as Covid Positive.

"Niroshan is now undergoing due medical protocols."

On Thursday, Sri Lanka's batting coach Flower tested positive for COVID-19, 48 hours after the squad's arrival from England and less than a week before the home series against India.

All the other players who are quarantining have also been tested.

Before testing negative, Sri Lanka's squad had faced an anxious wait for the results of their PCR tests on returning home, following a COVID-19 outbreak in the England squad after the final match of their tour in Bristol on Sunday.

Sri Lanka are set to take on India in a six-match white-ball series starting July 13. Flower had been isolated from the rest of the squad which is undergoing hard quarantine on arrival.

Flower is a former Zimbabwe batsman and was with the team in England where it lost both the T20 International and ODI series.

Already, three Sri Lankan players are facing an inquiry for breaching the COVID-19 protocols in UK during the tour.

England's entire ODI squad and support staff were forced into self-isolation after a number of COVID positive cases, forcing the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to name an entirely new 18-man squad ahead of the first ODI against Pakistan on Thursday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Suryakumar is ideal at No. 3 in T20 WC: Manjrekar
Suryakumar is ideal at No. 3 in T20 WC: Manjrekar
'Hurt' Langer keen to continue as Australia's coach
'Hurt' Langer keen to continue as Australia's coach
SL batting coach Flower tests positive for Covid-19
SL batting coach Flower tests positive for Covid-19
How Kul-Cha can regain confidence
How Kul-Cha can regain confidence
Not upset, but..: Munde on sister not included in govt
Not upset, but..: Munde on sister not included in govt
Mystic meerkats predict England will win Euro final
Mystic meerkats predict England will win Euro final
PICS: Anti-Olympics protestors at torch relay ceremony
PICS: Anti-Olympics protestors at torch relay ceremony

Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics

More like this

Pick Your Indian team for first Sri Lanka ODI

Pick Your Indian team for first Sri Lanka ODI

How Kul-Cha can regain confidence

How Kul-Cha can regain confidence

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances