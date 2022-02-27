News
India's biggest takeaway from SL series is...

Source: PTI
February 27, 2022 00:01 IST
Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer hit a whirlwind unbeaten 74 as India registered the comfortable win to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. Photograph: BCCI

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday heaped praise on the team's batters, saying it was pleasing to see the middle-order shouldering the responsibility after the early dismissals of openers.

 

"I think it was pleasing to see for us the middle order coming out and performing. It is good to see those guys taking the responsibility and finishing off games. To finish the way they did was really good," Rohit said at the post-match presentation after India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20 in Dharamsala.

After the early dismissals of Rohit and Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer hit a whirlwind unbeaten 74 as India registered the comfortable win to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Besides Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja blasted 45 off 18 balls as India chased down the target of 184 with 17 deliveries to spare and register their 11th straight win in the format. Sanju Samson also contributed 39 off 25 balls.

The Indian bowlers leaked runs in the last five overs but Rohit refused to put the blame on his bowling unit.

"I don't want to be too harsh on the bowlers. It can happen these days, but we restricted them (Sri Lanka) in the first 15 overs. It was a good pitch to bat on as well," he said.

Rohit also praised Jadeja and man-of-the-match Iyer for their batting performances.

"Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) came and looked positive from ball one and Shreyas as well," he added.

Source: PTI
Bumrah doesn't want to chase captaincy
Will spectators be allowed for IPL matches?
No spectators for Virat Kohli's 100th Test in Mohali
Street fighting in Kyiv as Russian troops close in
Wushu player Sadia wins gold in Moscow
Series sealed as Shreyas leads strong batting show
PHOTOS: Shreyas, Jadeja power India to series win
