Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Brilliant work lads'

'Brilliant work lads'

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 12, 2024 17:43 IST
Pat Cummins congratulates the Australian Under-19 team on winning the World Cup on Sunday

IMAGE: Pat Cummins congratulates the Australian Under-19 team on winning the World Cup on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pat Cummins/Instagram

Australia's ODI and Test skipper Pat Cummins extended his congratulations to the newest ICC U-19 World Cup champions.

Australia defeated India by 79 runs to lift the Under-19 World Cup trophy in Benoni on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Cummins lauded Australia's young squad for their efforts, saying, "Brilliant work lads."

 

Australia broke their winless streak against India in the U-19 title clashes as its pace attack helped defend 254 against Men in Blue, winning their first title since 2010 and overall their fourth title on Sunday.

Last year, Cummins led the senior Australian side to the ICC World Test Championship and ICC Cricket World Cup, beating India in the final on both occassions.

Cummins himself played in three youth-level ODIs, scoring 67 runs with a fifty and taking five wickets.

Australia players celebrate

