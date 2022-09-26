News
Shahbaz, Shreyas in T20I squad vs SA

Source: PTI
September 26, 2022 20:58 IST
Recovering Shami not included.

Shahbaz Ahmed was named as replacement for Hardik Pandya for the South Africa T20Is

IMAGE: Shahbaz Ahmed was named as replacement for Hardik Pandya for the South Africa T20Is. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Yet to recover from COVID-19, Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of India's three-match T20I series against South Africa, while Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed was named replacement for Hardik Pandya, who has been rested.

 

The series starts on September 28 in Thiruvananthapuram.

With all-rounder Deepak Hooda also out of the series due to back spasms, the national selection committee is set to recall middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer for the South Africa series.

"Shami hasn't recovered from his bout of COVID-19. He needs more time, and hence, will be out of the South Africa series. Umesh Yadav will continue as Shami's replacement for the South Africa series," a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

However, when asked why Shahbaz has been picked in place of Pandya, the source said, "Is there any seam bowling all-rounder, who can replace Hardik? Raj Bawa is too raw and that's why we kept him in India A for exposure. He will need time to blossom. Tell me another name?"

Meanwhile, Hanuma Vihari will lead Rest of India team in the Irani Cup against Saurashtra.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
