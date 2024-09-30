News
Home  » Cricket » India Women WC prep off to flyer with win over Windies

India Women WC prep off to flyer with win over Windies

Source: PTI
September 30, 2024 00:20 IST
IMAGE: India players congratulate Renuka Singh following a wicket against West Indies. Photograph: BCCI Women

Jemimah Rodrigues struck a crucial fifty as India secured a comprehensive 20-run victory against West Indies in a warm-up game ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

Rodrigues anchored India's innings with a steady 40-ball 52, including five boundaries, as they posted 141 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs. Yastika Bhatia chipped in with a handy 25-ball 24, which featured a four and a six, while opener Smriti Mandhana (14) and Deepti Sharma (13) also made useful contributions.

 

In response, West Indies could manage just 121 for 8 in their stipulated 20 overs, with Chinelle Henry top-scoring with an unbeaten 59 off 48 balls.

Shemaine Campbelle (20) and Afy Fletcher (21) tried to stabilize the innings but couldn't see their team through.

India's bowling unit worked in tandem, with Pooja Vastrakar taking three wickets and Deepti Sharma (2/11) grabbing two wickets. Renuka Singh (1/15), Asha Sobhana (1/7), and Radha Yadav (1/24) chipped in with a wicket apiece.

For West Indies, skipper Hayley Matthews was the standout bowler, claiming 4 for 17 in her four overs. Chinelle Henry (1/11) and Ashmini Munisar (1/33) picked up a wicket each.

The T20 World Cup is set to begin on October 3, with India taking on New Zealand in their opening match on October 4.

